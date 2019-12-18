bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 2.5%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.74 and last traded at $91.95, approximately 34,816 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,665,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after buying an additional 948,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,693,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

