BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$15.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.64.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

