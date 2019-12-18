Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Sells 6,569 Shares of Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.47 and a 1 year high of C$49.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.66.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

