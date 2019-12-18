Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $370.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $322.75 price target (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.87.

BA stock opened at $327.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

