Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

WIFI stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $504.31 million, a P/E ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 80.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 381,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 306.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 165,599 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

