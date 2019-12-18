Boku (LON:BOKU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

BOKU opened at GBX 88.75 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.05 million and a PE ratio of -31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.55.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

