Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.67.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,452. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

