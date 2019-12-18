Brokerages Anticipate Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) to Post ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Titan Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.16 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

