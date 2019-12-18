Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($4.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

