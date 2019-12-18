Brokerages Set Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target at $24.41

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $7,303,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $8,238,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $11,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $17,721,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

