Brokerages Set Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $37.89

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cactus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Cactus by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.