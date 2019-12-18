Brokerages Set Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT at $40.00

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.29 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

