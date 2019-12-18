Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target at $15.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.90 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,590,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,334,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

