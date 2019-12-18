Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $64.71

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

DAL opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

