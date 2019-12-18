Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €78.38

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.38 ($91.14).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €64.08 ($74.51) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

