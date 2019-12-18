Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $36.57

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,827,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 646,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 96,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $43.26 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

