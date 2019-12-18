Brokers Set Expectations for Haynes International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.

HAYN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 million, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 88,460 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

