Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,340 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,212.50 ($29.10).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,075 ($27.30) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,060.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,082.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.