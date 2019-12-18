Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

