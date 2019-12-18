Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.59.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$303.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.