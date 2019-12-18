Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

IIVI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. II-VI has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.98.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $21,739,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 321.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 131.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

