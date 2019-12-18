Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$119.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$123.18.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$119.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$96.46 and a one year high of C$127.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.