Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber Sells 15,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.72. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.