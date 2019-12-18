Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Canfor has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.