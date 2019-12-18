Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

