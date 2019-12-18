CDK Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,408 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,773% compared to the average volume of 182 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

CDK Global stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.