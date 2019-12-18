Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.06267568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.