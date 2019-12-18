Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Receives $12.42 Average PT from Analysts

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSBR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

CSBR opened at $7.63 on Friday. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

