Charles W. Shaver Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles W. Shaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00.

SLCA stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $395.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Johnson Rice cut U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

