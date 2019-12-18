Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

