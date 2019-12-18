Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $103.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.15. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.