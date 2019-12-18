China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $1.06. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 8,971 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

China Ceramics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

