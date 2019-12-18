China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.16. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 4,932 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

