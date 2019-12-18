Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after acquiring an additional 548,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 272.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 468,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $11,710,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

