Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$29.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.50.

Cineplex stock opened at C$33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.21. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0503103 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is currently 212.91%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

