Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion.Cintas also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.65-8.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Cintas stock opened at $260.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

