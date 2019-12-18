Cintas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,878 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,097% compared to the average volume of 131 put options.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $260.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.55.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

