City of London Group (LON:CIN) Releases Earnings Results

City of London Group (LON:CIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CIN stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. City of London Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.77.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research note on Tuesday.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

