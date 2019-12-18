Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.97. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $6,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,760,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $727,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.