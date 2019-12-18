Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,470 ($19.34) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,360 ($17.89).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price target (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

CBG opened at GBX 1,595.06 ($20.98) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,659 ($21.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,465.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.58) dividend. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total value of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Also, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

