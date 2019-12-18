Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd (NYSE:PSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.43, 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 19.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.