Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.87.

CFX opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

