Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

CMCO opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

