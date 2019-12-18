ConnectJob Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ConnectJob token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. ConnectJob has a market capitalization of $29,828.00 and $7.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.06274073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About ConnectJob

ConnectJob (CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official message board is medium.com/@connectjob_. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io.

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConnectJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

