Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.82 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,035,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

