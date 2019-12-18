Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer Sells C$636,500.00 in Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,249.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,332.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$814.32 and a 12-month high of C$1,440.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.17 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 36.0600032 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,420.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

