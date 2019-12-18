Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Continental has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Continental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

