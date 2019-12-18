CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $6.60 price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.95.

NYSE:CTK opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. CooTek has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

