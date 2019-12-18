Cormark Lowers Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) to Tender

Cormark lowered shares of Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$2.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

LMC opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $743.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. Leagold Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.07.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$160.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Leagold Mining will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

