CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

In other CorMedix news, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,829,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,343,290.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

